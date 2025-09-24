Middle East Monitor
Creating new perspectives since 2009

Gaza experiencing ‘what international law defines as genocide’: Slovenian foreign minister

September 24, 2025 at 10:48 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon talks at a UNSC meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the question of Palestinian statehood, the 80th UN General Assembly on September 23, 2025, in New York City, USA. [Selçuk Acar – Anadolu Agency]

Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said Monday that Gaza is experiencing “what international law defines as genocide,” pointing to images of children dying in the enclave, which has been under an assault by Israel and humanitarian crisis marked by starvation, Anadolu agency reported.

“The horrifying images of starving children in Gaza are the outcome of deliberate choices; this is a man-made catastrophe,” said Fajon, stressing the need for action at a high-level conference on Palestine at the UN in New York.

She underscored that a mutually agreed-upon and sustainable two-state solution remains the only viable path to peace in the region.

“When brute force replaces law, it will not bring security; it will bring instability and radicalization for generations. We insist that law must apply equally — to the powerful as to the weak,” she added in her address.

Noting that the world is now at “a turning point,” she warned that “history will not be kind to hesitation.”

“It will not remember speeches that avoided difficult truths. It will unapologetically remember those who stood silent when genocide unfolded,” she added.

Welcoming the recent recognition of the state of Palestine by other UN member countries, she called for a lasting ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the protection of all civilians.

