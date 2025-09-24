Middle East Monitor
Palestinian diaspora to hold national forum to challenge genocide and annexation

September 24, 2025 at 1:25 pm

Members of the Palestinian diaspora, students and local supporters of the Palestinian cause gather during the ‘Rage For Gaza!’ emergency demonstration outside the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, Canada, on March 19, 2025. [Artur Widak – Anadolu Agency]

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad has announced plans to hold the third Palestinian National Dialogue Forum on Friday and Saturday, 14–15 November 2025, in Istanbul, Türkiye, under the banner: “United Palestinian Position in the Face of Genocide, Displacement, and Annexation.”

The organisers confirmed that invitations have already been extended to a wide range of Palestinian figures from both inside Palestine and the diaspora, with prominent national, political, intellectual, and media personalities expected to attend.

The timing of the forum comes at a “historic and critical juncture” as Palestinians in Gaza face an ongoing campaign of genocide and forced displacement, while communities in the West Bank and Jerusalem are subjected to escalating waves of annexation, settlement expansion, and Judaisation. 

The forum will also be convened amid growing international condemnation of Israel’s war of extermination in Gaza and the increasing wave of global recognition of the State of Palestine.

The forum will focus on three main themes: (1) Genocide, displacement, and annexation in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem; (2) The comprehensive Palestinian national project; and (3) The role of Palestinian communities and organisations worldwide in advancing the Palestinian struggle.

Organisers of the forum expect that this gathering will represent a new milestone in connecting the Palestinian diaspora with the homeland, reinforcing the role of Palestinians abroad as key actors in defending national rights and preserving Palestinian identity in the face of genocide, displacement, and annexation.

