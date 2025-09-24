Recognising Palestine, Enabling Genocide: The Duplicity of Global Powers | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this episode of Palestine This Week, we unpack a flurry of diplomatic, military and geopolitical developments shaping Palestine and the wider region. Host Nasim Ahmed is joined once again by analyst Mouin Rabbani to explore the wave of state recognitions of Palestine—why it’s happening now, and what it might mean in practice. The conversation also dissects Israel’s furious reaction to this recognition.

With G7 members now backing Palestinian statehood, we ask whether they are prepared to take concrete punitive action if Israel proceeds with annexation of the West Bank.

We also turn to Donald Trump’s upcoming summit with key Arab and Muslim leaders, where he is expected to lay out his so-called “principles” for post-war Gaza governance. What’s actually on the table, and what role will Arab states be expected to play in this post-genocide order?

The discussion then turns to the fallout from Israel’s strike on Qatar and the silence from Washington. With no consequences imposed, is the Middle East being remade around an unchecked Israeli war machine? The new Saudi-Pakistan security pact and the potential collapse of the US-backed IMEC project are examined as signs of a shifting geopolitical landscape. Is Pakistan Riyadh’s nuclear insurance policy? And is Washington still capable of shaping outcomes in a region where its red lines are routinely ignored?

