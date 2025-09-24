Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Recognising Palestine, Enabling Genocide: The Duplicity of Global Powers | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this episode of Palestine This Week, we unpack a flurry of diplomatic, military and geopolitical developments shaping Palestine and the wider region. Host Nasim Ahmed is joined once again by analyst Mouin Rabbani to explore the wave of state recognitions of Palestine—why it’s happening now, and what it might mean in practice. The conversation also dissects Israel’s furious reaction to this recognition.

September 24, 2025 at 4:00 pm

In this episode of Palestine This Week, we unpack a flurry of diplomatic, military and geopolitical developments shaping Palestine and the wider region. Host Nasim Ahmed is joined once again by analyst Mouin Rabbani to explore the wave of state recognitions of Palestine—why it’s happening now, and what it might mean in practice. The conversation also dissects Israel’s furious reaction to this recognition.

With G7 members now backing Palestinian statehood, we ask whether they are prepared to take concrete punitive action if Israel proceeds with annexation of the West Bank.

We also turn to Donald Trump’s upcoming summit with key Arab and Muslim leaders, where he is expected to lay out his so-called “principles” for post-war Gaza governance. What’s actually on the table, and what role will Arab states be expected to play in this post-genocide order?

The discussion then turns to the fallout from Israel’s strike on Qatar and the silence from Washington. With no consequences imposed, is the Middle East being remade around an unchecked Israeli war machine? The new Saudi-Pakistan security pact and the potential collapse of the US-backed IMEC project are examined as signs of a shifting geopolitical landscape. Is Pakistan Riyadh’s nuclear insurance policy? And is Washington still capable of shaping outcomes in a region where its red lines are routinely ignored?

 

WATCH: Israel and Islamophobia: Twin Engines Driving the Gaza Genocide | Palestine This Week

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending