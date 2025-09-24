Red Crescent: Israel disables oxygen station at Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced on Tuesday that the oxygen station at Al-Quds Hospital in Tel Al-Hawa, southwest Gaza City, has stopped working after being hit by Israeli gunfire. The organisation warned of the worsening situation around the hospital.

In a statement, the PRCS said: “The oxygen station at Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza’s Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood has ceased operating after being targeted by Israeli forces.”

The hospital is now relying on pre-filled oxygen cylinders, which are only expected to last for three days — putting patients’ lives at serious risk.

The Red Crescent added that Israeli military vehicles are stationed at the hospital’s southern gate and are preventing anyone from entering or leaving the facility.

The organisation warned that the situation around the hospital is extremely dangerous and threatens the safety of both patients and medical staff.

It stressed that hospitals must remain safe havens for civilians and are entitled to special protection under international humanitarian law.

The PRCS called on the international community to act immediately to protect medical teams and patients inside the hospital.

