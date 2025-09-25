At least 2 killed, dozens injured as Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Yemeni capital

At least two people were killed and dozens injured in a fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement added that 48 other people were injured in the strikes that hit several areas in the city.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television said the Israeli attacks targeted the Dhahban power station and a residential neighborhood in the city.

Israeli fighter jets also bombed residential areas in al-Nahdin and Haddah in al-Sabeen district, as well as al-Raqas Street in Maeen district, the outlet said.

The strikes took place while the Houthi movement’s leader, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Houthi, was delivering a recorded speech aired by Al-Masirah.

The Israeli army confirmed that dozens of warplanes staged airstrikes in Sanaa on what it called military targets belonging to the Houthi-run security and intelligence apparatus in Sanaa.

The attacks came one day after at least 50 people were injured on Wednesday when a drone launched from Yemen hit a tourism center in the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

Last week, Israeli warplanes launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting Houthi sites in the coastal city of Al Hudaydah.

An Israeli strike in the Yemeni capital Sanaa last month killed 12 top Houthi officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, and nine other ministers.

The Houthis and Israel have exchanged attacks in the past months amid rising tension over Tel Aviv’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 65,500 people have been killed since October 2023.

READ: 19 injured when drone from Yemen hits Eilat, Israel