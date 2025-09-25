Pakistan’s nuclear gamble: The new great game in the Middle East

Three capitals —Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran —are suddenly recalculating after a development that, on the surface, appeared to be routine defence cooperation. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s deepening strategic ties have carried whispers of something larger: a pathway, however tentative, toward Riyadh acquiring nuclear capability should it decide that Iran’s march toward enrichment leaves it no other choice.

The chessboard of global power politics has just been tilted on its side, and the pieces are sliding into new and dangerous positions. The shift is seismic. Pakistan has signalled its willingness to extend its nuclear umbrella to Saudi Arabia, an unprecedented declaration that reorders the strategic calculus from the Arabian Peninsula to the Indian Subcontinent.

The announcement, delivered by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in the wake of a newly minted Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement with Saudi Arabia, is not just about a bilateral pact; it is the culmination of a half-century-old strategic bargain. Riyadh’s discreet financing of Pakistan’s nuclear program in the 1970s, a response to the twin shocks of the Iranian Revolution and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, was an investment in a security future that is only now coming to fruition. It was a classic case of what the late Henry Kissinger called “the paradox of nuclear proliferation”: efforts to prevent it often create the very insecurities that accelerate it.

Pakistan’s history makes it the one country that could plausibly offer Riyadh more than vague assurances. Islamabad possesses not only the bomb but also the A.Q. Khan legacy — a reminder of how nuclear expertise was once traded across borders with little transparency. While Pakistan today insists on strict controls, its economic struggles and reliance on Gulf investment give Saudi Arabia leverage it has not had before. This creates the unsettling possibility that what begins as conventional military cooperation could evolve into something with nuclear undertones.

This new arrangement introduces a form of what might be called “entrepreneurial deterrence,” where a middle power like Pakistan leverages its nuclear capability not just for its own defense but as a tool for broader strategic influence. The language of the pact is deliberately NATO-like, asserting that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.” But unlike the North Atlantic alliance, this is a partnership without decades of institutional safeguards, without the command and control mechanisms that have prevented miscalculation for seven decades.

The timing of the overture is not accidental. Pakistan’s recent spectacular military engagements with India have served as a tactical audition. In the May 2025 conflict, Pakistan’s air force demonstrated a new level of precision strikes and electronic warfare capabilities enhanced by its expanding relationship with China. These were not just operations; they were a strategic advertisement, an unambiguous message to Riyadh that Pakistan possesses the technical and military prowess to back up its nuclear promises. This sudden development will undoubtedly be closely studied by New Delhi, given its implications for India’s own national security.

To understand what is happening here, one must look not just to Islamabad and Riyadh, but to Beijing. China’s role is that of a quiet choreographer. Through its massive Belt and Road investments, particularly in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Beijing has cultivated Pakistan as a strategic client. By offering a nuclear security guarantee to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan is, in effect, serving as a proxy extension of Chinese influence in the Gulf. This allows Beijing to offer Riyadh a security buffer against Iran—and a hedge against a potentially disengaging United States—without direct Chinese entanglement. It is a brilliant piece of grand strategy, straight out of the Zbigniew Brzezinski playbook: control the rimland of Eurasia through proxy relationships.

The implications for the region are a proliferation cascade waiting to happen. For Israel, long the region’s undeclared nuclear power, this is a fundamental challenge to its strategic ambiguity. The prospect of Pakistani nuclear weapons, or even command authority over them, in the hands of a regional rival fundamentally alters the balance of power. For Iran, the message is even more stark. Tehran will almost certainly interpret this pact as an existential threat, a final piece of evidence that the regional balance of power has shifted decisively against it, thus accelerating its own nuclear timeline. As one senior Saudi official told Reuters, “This is a comprehensive defensive agreement that encompasses all military means.” It is precisely that comprehensiveness that will unnerve Iran and could trigger a dangerous arms race.

This strategic realignment places the United States in a highly challenging position. For decades, Washington has been the ultimate guarantor of Gulf security. However, as America’s strategic focus shifts to Asia, and China strives to fill the void, a new reality is emerging. The Saudis, with their immense wealth and growing ambition, are no longer content to be a client state; they are actively seeking security. Pakistan’s offer of “entrepreneurial deterrence” is precisely the kind of alternative they are looking for.

This is the new great game in the Middle East, and America’s rules will not apply to it. As former Pakistani diplomat Maleeha Lodhi noted, “For Pakistan, the power projection into the Middle East is huge, even though it has inserted itself into a volatile region.” The question now is whether this new architecture leads to a new and more stable form of multipolar deterrence or, as many fear, descends into nuclear anarchy. The old era of informal alliances and gentlemen’s agreements is over. The Middle East is entering a new, more explicit, and potentially far more dangerous phase of deterrence, and Pakistan is at its very center.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.