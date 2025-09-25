UN chief says ‘UNRWA is a force for stability’ in Middle East

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the crucial role of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Thursday, noting that it remains indispensable until a political solution is achieved, Anadolu reports.

“UNRWA is a force for stability in the most unstable region of the world,” said Guterres at the annual ministerial meeting in support of UNRWA on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.

He said the agency “was always meant to be a humanitarian stopgap until a political solution could be found,” highlighting its contributions to governance and peace efforts across the Middle East.

“Its operational presence contributes to the Palestinian Authority’s governance in the West Bank. To Lebanon’s efforts to fulfil the requirements for a ceasefire in refugee camps. To Syria’s efforts to navigate a path to lasting peace. And to Jordan’s role in building regional stability,” he said.

Despite this, Guterres warned that “UNRWA is being forced to operate under extreme and rising pressure.”

READ: Gaza hospital director facing ‘serious deterioration’ in health in Israeli custody: Rights group

In the Gaza Strip, he said, “our staff are being killed. Our premises were destroyed. And everywhere, UNRWA faces budget shortfalls, and a firehose of disinformation.”

The UN chief said the General Assembly began this week “on a strong note with unprecedented global support for a two-state solution,” but acknowledged that “the realities on the ground are bleaker than ever.”

“We will not relent in working for peace. But until a political solution is achieved, UNRWA remains crucial in helping us steer toward achieving the best possible outcome and avoiding the worst,” he added.

Guterres also paid tribute to UNRWA staff in Gaza, saying: “I cannot begin to express the depth of my admiration, respect and gratitude. More than 370 of our dear colleagues have been killed.”

READ: Over 2,500 Palestinians killed while seeking food aid in Gaza: Israeli rights group