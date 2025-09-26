Middle East Monitor
Civil defence in Gaza reveals fate of teacher Ghada Rabah, her family after 3 days under rubble

September 26, 2025 at 10:48 am

The martyr spent 3 days under the rubble before the Civil Defense arrived. [Photo by arabi21.com]

After three days of waiting for help, civil defence teams in Gaza reached the home of English teacher Ghada Rabah and her brother Husam near al-Maliya roundabout in Tel al-Hawa, west of Gaza City. Rabah had earlier sent out a distress call asking to be rescued and treated for injuries after her home was partially hit.

But when the teams arrived, they discovered that the house had been struck again. No trace of Rabah or her relatives was found.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said: “We regret to inform the public that after hours of continuous searching, our teams returned without finding citizen Ghada Rabah or the other children. It became clear that the house was completely destroyed and levelled to the ground.”

The occupation forces suddenly advanced in the area that witnessed the murder of the child Hind Rajab at the beginning of the war under similar circumstances.

The story of Rabah drew wide reactions on social media, with activists saying it reflects the experiences of thousands of people in Gaza who lost their lives under the rubble caused by Israeli bombardment.

READ: Gaza Civil Defence: Israeli forces blocking rescue efforts in Sabra

