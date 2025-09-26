Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa leave 9 killed, 174 injured

The Yemen’s Houthis announced on Thursday that the number of victims from Israeli airstrikes on the capital Sanaa has risen to 183 people, most of them women and children.

Anis Al-Asbahi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health under the Houthis’ administration, said on X: “The number of civilian victims from the Israeli airstrikes targeting civilian sites and service facilities in the capital Sanaa has risen to 9 killed and 174 injured in a non-final toll.”

He added: “Most of the victims are women and children — two women killed and 35 injured, and four children killed and 59 injured.”

Al-Asbahi also noted that “civil defence and ambulance teams are still searching for victims under the rubble and identifying them.”

According to local reports, Israeli warplanes carried out 13 airstrikes on the presidential complex and Al-Nahdain military camp in southern Sanaa, as well as locations in the Hadda area in the south of the city, and the headquarters of the Security and Intelligence Service in Shaoub, central Sanaa.

The strikes also included two separate raids on residential neighbourhoods. The first targeted Al-Ruqas Street in Maeen district, while the second hit another residential area in Hadda, in Al-Sabeen district.

The air raids on Sanaa came after Houthis claimed responsibility for attacking two targets in Eilat, southern Israel, with drones.

READ: 19 injured when drone from Yemen hits Eilat, Israel