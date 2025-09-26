Spain cancels third arms deal with Israel amid Gaza genocide

Spain has scrapped a third arms contract with Israel, worth €207 million, according to a report by Haaretz.

Earlier this month, Madrid annulled a nearly €700 million agreement to acquire Israeli-designed rocket launchers, confirming its broader ban on arms contracts with Israel. The cancellations form part of a series of measures aimed at increasing pressure over Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has pledged new steps to, in his words, “end the genocide in Gaza,” including legally reinforcing Spain’s existing prohibition on defence deals with Israel.

On September 9, the government also cancelled a €287.5 million contract for 168 anti-tank missile launchers, which were to be produced in Spain under Israeli license.

Last Tuesday, the Council of Ministers approved a full arms embargo, halting all exports and imports of defence equipment, technologies, and products linked to Israel.

“This decision represents a major step forward and is a pioneering international measure in imposing a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel,” Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said after the cabinet meeting.

