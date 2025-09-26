Spanish warship sets sail to support Gaza-bound aid flotilla

A Spanish Navy warship departed early Friday from the port of Cartagena to provide support for a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla following recent drone attacks on the vessels, local media reported, Anadolu reports.

The Maritime Action Vessel (BAM) Furor, with 46 crew members, 10 marines, and a medical team on board, left for the eastern Mediterranean after receiving orders from the Defense Ministry, according to El Pais. A legal adviser and intelligence officers also joined the mission.

Madrid’s move follows Italy’s decision to dispatch a frigate to protect its nationals participating in the aid mission, which includes around 50 vessels from countries such as Italy, Greece, and Tunisia.

Defense sources said the Furor will remain within radar distance, between 12 and 24 nautical miles, of the flotilla, but stressed it will not directly escort the ships to avoid political implications. The vessel’s role will be limited to providing assistance if required.

The Defense Ministry is currently drafting rules of engagement to define the scope of the Furor’s mission. These are expected to be highly restrictive, particularly regarding the use of weapons, Spanish Navy sources said.

The vessel is expected to reach the area of operations near Crete between Saturday night and early Sunday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of about 50 ships, set sail earlier this month, intending to break Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to the Gaza Strip, where 2.4 million Palestinians have been under siege for 18 years.

On Wednesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that it will send a naval vessel to support the flotilla.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where over 65,400 people have been killed since October 2023.

