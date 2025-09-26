Trump: Gaza deal “pretty close”, opposes West Bank annexation

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had a “good” conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the situation in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, He said that a prisoner exchange deal could be reached soon — saying, “a Gaza deal was pretty close.”

Crucially, Trump made clear that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank, stating: “I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank … It’s not going to happen.”

Earlier in the evening, Trump held a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where he confirmed that international efforts are under way to end the fighting in Gaza and resolve the issue of hostages.

Trump said that he wanted to end the war in Gaza, stating that he had held a great meeting with regional leaders, adding that he believed they were close to reaching a deal. He emphasised the need to bring the hostages back, noting that around 20 of them appeared to still be alive.

