Turkish Football Federation head calls on FIFA, UEFA to ban Israel

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu has sent a letter to FIFA, UEFA, and the leaders of all national football federations, calling for Israel to be banned from all sporting events, Anadolu reports.

In his letter, Haciosmanoglu stressed that “football has always been far more than a sport.”

“It is a universal language that brings together different cultures, fosters friendship, and strengthens the bonds of solidarity among peoples. Guided by these values, we feel compelled to raise our deep concern regarding the unlawful (and more importantly, completely inhumane and unacceptable) situation being carried out by the State of Israel in Gaza and its surrounding areas.”

Haciosmanoglu, emphasizing the need for action against what he described as the inhumane, and unacceptable situation carried out by Israel in and around Gaza, said: “The situation had long been desperate, but in recent days it has reached a new level of urgency following the interventions of various institutions.”

The letter noted that an independent commission of the UN recently confirmed that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and called on Israel and all states to fulfill their legal obligations under international law to end the genocide and hold those responsible accountable.

It further said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also called for the suspension of Israel’s trade privileges and the imposition of sanctions.

The letter noted that thousands of actors, directors, musicians, and other professionals from the entertainment sector signed a new pledge refusing to collaborate with Israeli film institutions accused of committing genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.

The Turkish Football Federation chief also highlighted that governments around the world have condemned the genocide and demanded sanctions against Israel.

READ: Trump: Gaza deal “pretty close”, opposes West Bank annexation

Football clubs, players, and fans, together with sporting institutions, have voiced strong opposition to Israel’s actions, Haciosmanoglu said.

He added that innocent people are being killed, including children, health care workers, journalists covering the conflict, professional footballers, and fans on a daily basis.

Israel must be immediately banned from all sporting events

Haciosmanoglu emphasized that FIFA and UEFA banned Russia from international sports events just four days after the start of war in Ukraine, yet the same measures were not applied when it comes to Israel.

“Despite positioning themselves as defenders of civic values and peace, the sporting world and football institutions have remained silent for far too long,” he said.

Haciosmanoglu called on FIFA and UEFA to act immediately, stressing: “It is now time for FIFA and UEFA to act – to immediately suspend Israel from all sporting competitions until its member federations comply with FIFA and UEFA regulations.”

The Israeli army has killed more than 65,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

READ: ‘Netanyahu is like a relative of Hitler’ Turkish president says