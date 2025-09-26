Washington’s favorite delusion: Hamas without weapons

For years, a single line has been repeated like a catechism in Washington and Tel Aviv: Hamas must disarm, dissolve itself, and politely exit Gaza. This demand is presented as a non-negotiable precondition for any sustainable peace, an iron law of security. Yet, to anyone who has read a history book—or spoken to someone who has actually fought a war of liberation—it sounds almost laughably naïve. The logic is as brittle as it is familiar: if Hamas gives up its weapons, peace will surely follow.

But the demand reveals a profound misunderstanding of Hamas’s historical and ideological context. It ignores the simple, brutal truth that no armed movement in modern history has ever traded its guns for promises alone. The very reason Israel finds itself facing its gravest security challenge in decades is that Hamas refused to do precisely what it is now being asked to do: to surrender its most valuable source of leverage without a single guarantee of a future state, of sovereignty, or of safety.

The template for betrayal

If there is a model for what happens when the weaker side puts its trust in the stronger, it is the story of Granada in 1492. After a prolonged siege, the last Muslim stronghold in Spain surrendered to the Catholic monarchs, Ferdinand and Isabella. The Treaty of Granada was an 80-page document of promises, guaranteeing that the Muslims would retain their lives, property, freedom of movement, and—most importantly—their faith. Within two years, it was a meaningless piece of parchment. A papal decree let the monarchs walk away from their vows. Forced conversions followed, then the Inquisition, then exile. The Muslims of Andalusia, stripped of all power and all promises, were erased from the land.

This historical betrayal is not an obscure footnote; it is a powerful lesson in the risks of unconditional surrender. It teaches that when power is overwhelmingly asymmetric, a promise is nothing more than a temporary inconvenience for the stronger party. From Hamas’s perspective, the demand to disarm is not a path to peace; it is a request for a modern-day Granada. To lay down their weapons would be to place their future entirely in the hands of their most powerful adversary, with no recourse if those promises are inevitably broken.

Refusing the trap

The Viet Cong took the opposite lesson. They were offered political recognition during the Paris Peace Accords if they would lay down their arms. They declined, choosing instead to double down on guerrilla warfare. By clinging to their rifles, they nullified America’s overwhelming firepower and inflicted the only battlefield defeat in U.S. history. Hanoi understood what Washington never grasped: in asymmetrical war, weapons are not negotiable. They are survival. The Viet Cong used their armed struggle to bleed the enemy, to force a political reckoning, and to make the costs of continued occupation unbearable. Their weapons were not merely tools of violence; they were the very foundation of their political will and their ability to resist. For Hamas, the parallels are stark. Their military wing is their primary source of power, the one thing that compels the world to take their demands seriously.

The one exception

The Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) eventually surrendered its arms, but this was not an act of trust. It was the one notable exception that proves the rule. Disarmament came after Sinn Féin, the IRA’s political wing, had secured a guaranteed and meaningful role in government. It came after prisoners were released and political power had been institutionalised. The IRA did not lay down its arms as a prerequisite for peace; it did so as a result of a political victory. They swapped guns for a genuine seat at the table—and even then, their disarmament was a hard bargain struck from a position of partial strength, not total vulnerability.

Hamas’s cold calculation

For Hamas, the calculation is obvious and historically grounded. Disarmament without sovereignty, independence, and iron-clad guarantees from an empowered third party would not be a gesture of peace; it would be a strategic act of self-destruction. The Israelis and Americans may cling to the illusion that Hamas is just another band of reckless Arabs, easily coaxed or duped by empty promises. But Hamas leaders have read their history. They know the story of Granada. They are familiar with the ruthless pragmatism of the Viet Cong. And they know that the IRA disarmed only when the price was right, and when the victory had already been secured.

The demand to disarm is the ultimate test of Hamas’s political maturity. It is not an emotional or ideological obstinacy but a cold calculation for survival. The group’s refusal is a testament to its understanding that in a world where power is the ultimate arbiter, a weapon is a tool, not a burden. Their demand for a fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is a direct counter to the demand that they disarm. They understand that without their military wing, they have no leverage to achieve this goal. Their weapons are not a symbol of their uncompromising nature, but a necessary condition for their continued existence in a geopolitical landscape where the lessons of the past are constantly in danger of being repeated.

But Hamas has read those pages too. They know Granada. They know Vietnam. And they know the IRA only disarmed after pocketing hard concessions. They may be ruthless, cornered, and uncompromising. But gullible? Only in the diplomatic fantasies of Washington and Tel Aviv.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.