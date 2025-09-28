Don’t forget Israel’s attack on Qatar

Israel’s recent attack on Qatar, a country long regarded as the United States’ closest ally in the Arab world, marks a turning point in Middle Eastern security dynamics. This event is more than a military operation; it is a layered message to the Arab world and beyond to the international community. Israel demonstrated that no part of the Arab states, even those with strategic ties to Washington, is immune to the risk of aggression. This attack raises critical questions about the future of regional security, the role of the US, and the true position of the Arabs in the global order.

The first clear message is that security in the Arab world is no longer a given. Qatar, host to the largest US military base in the region, had long assumed that the direct presence of American forces acted as a security insurance. However, Israel’s strike revealed that even this “security umbrella” fails to prevent violations of the host country’s sovereignty. In other words, Israel proved that any point in the Arab world, even under Washington’s direct protection, can be targeted.

Washington has pledged for decades to defend its Arab allies, from billions in arms sales to defence and security agreements. Yet recent experiences, from the Yemen war to the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco facilities, and now the attack on Qatar, show that the US does not practically consider itself obligated to protect the security of these countries. As analysts at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Responsible Statecraft have repeatedly emphasised, the security of Arab allies is not a real priority for the US; what truly matters are Washington’s geopolitical and economic interests, along with Israel’s security. The US silence in the face of Israel’s recent aggression toward Qatar reminded all regional states that the “American security umbrella” is more a political myth than a tangible reality.

In recent years, Israel has demonstrated that it is not confined to geographic borders. From repeated bombings in Syria to cyberattacks against Iran, and covert operations in Iraq and Lebanon, these all signal Tel Aviv’s new security doctrine. The strike on Qatar reinforces this message, showing Israel’s readiness to expand the geography of conflicts to the heart of the Arab world. This action is not only a threat to national sovereignty but also a clear warning to other regional actors such as Turkey and Iran.

The attack confronted Arab states with a stark reality: Israel remains America’s only true and irreplaceable ally in the Middle East. Despite massive investments in defence, the Arabs remain practically defenceless. What is expected from them is either silence in the face of Israeli actions or joining the normalisation process like the Abraham Accords, which cement Israel’s position as the regional “security superior.” This is the ongoing trajectory Israel has pursued, with the attack on Qatar being the latest link in this chain.

Qatar has played a significant role over recent years in financially and media-wise supporting Palestine, through hosting Hamas political leaders and via the Al Jazeera network that broadcasts the Palestinian narrative worldwide. Israel’s attack on Qatar carried a symbolic message: Arabs must come to terms with the gradual erasure of Palestine from the political map. Tel Aviv showed that supporting Palestine is not only costly but might also serve as an excuse for direct Israeli attacks on Arab lands. This message is also a warning to other Arab countries, especially Jordan and Egypt, which play pivotal roles in the Palestinian issue.

Perhaps the bitterest part of Israel’s message to the Arab world is this: in the order envisioned by Washington and Tel Aviv, Arab countries serve merely as energy suppliers and military equipment buyers. Their value to the West lies not in their political or security independence, but in boosting US oil and arms industries. The billion-dollar arms deals frequently reported by SIPRI provide clear evidence of this fact. Israel’s attack on Qatar unveiled another truth: Arabs are neither effective mediators in international diplomacy nor decisive weights in security equations. They only play a dependent consumer role, and America places no value on defending their security.

The European experience after Russia’s attack on Ukraine offers a vital lesson for the Arab world. Despite advanced political and economic institutions, Europe defined itself under the American security umbrella but failed to achieve independent security. Instead, it became strategically paralysed: reliant on Washington’s decisions regarding Russia and China while burdened by energy crises and economic recession. As reported by Foreign Policy, Europe paid a high price without gaining autonomy. Arab countries must learn from this fate. If Europe, with all its industrial and economic capacities, could not attain strategic autonomy, the Arabs, with their absolute dependence on America, are in an even more vulnerable position.

The main message from this attack is clear: If the Arab world wants to shape a different future, it must move toward establishing independent and regional security mechanisms. Without this approach, Arab countries will always be exposed to threats from Israel and other actors. This path is difficult but the only one that can elevate them beyond being just “gas stations” and “arms markets.” Proposals like forming intra-regional defence coalitions or even creating NATO-like security institutions independent of the West have been repeatedly suggested by think tanks like the Brookings Institution. Israel’s attack on Qatar could serve as a trigger to take these ideas seriously.

The Israeli attack on Qatar is more than a military event; it is a strategic warning. It reminded Arab countries that reliance on America neither guarantees security nor credibility. Just as Europe paid a heavy price for its silence and inaction through security and economic crises, Arabs too, if they do not seek indigenous independence and security, will face a similar or worse situation in the near future.

It is now time for the Arab world, looking at Europe’s fate, to wake up from the illusion of American security and start redefining its regional security. The Israeli attack on Qatar was a warning whose neglect will cost far more than today’s price.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.