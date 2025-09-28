‘Encouraging’ outcomes of Trump’s meeting with Muslim leaders over Gaza soon, says Pakistan premier

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that he expects “encouraging” outcomes from US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Muslim leaders in Washington earlier this week, state media reported, according to Anadolu.

“We fully participated in the Gaza meeting, and God willing, its encouraging results will come out soon,” Sharif said while addressing British-Pakistanis in London, according to Pakistan Television.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar accompanied him.

The summit, which Trump initiated and co-hosted with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, took place last week on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

It was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

According to a joint statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the leaders described the gathering as “important,” highlighting the unbearable humanitarian catastrophe and heavy loss of life in Gaza, as well as the grave consequences for regional stability and the wider Muslim world.

Sharif added that Islamabad was part of Trump’s efforts to bring peace to Palestine and end Israeli oppression in Gaza.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, he prayed that the “cruelty and barbarity” being witnessed there would cease soon.

Sharif described his bilateral meeting with Trump in Washington during his recent US trip as “productive” and “constructive,” saying the engagement would help strengthen Pakistan-US relations.

Dar, who also attended the meeting with Trump, also expressed the hope for a positive outcome, saying that once these results materialize, “we will share them with the nation.”

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where nearly 66,000 people have been killed since October 2023.

