Trump says ‘real chance for greatness in the Middle East’

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that there is a “real chance for greatness in the Middle East,” Anadolu reports.

“All are on board for something special, first time ever,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“We will get it done,” he said.

His words followed a multilateral meeting on Tuesday with leaders from several majority-Muslim countries on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting with leaders from Turkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan primarily focused on the Gaza conflict and peace efforts.

Trump presented a 21-point plan aimed at ending the Gaza war, securing hostage releases, and rehabilitating the region under governance excluding Hamas.

The US president also said he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

Trump planned to meet separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to discuss the proposals.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

