Hamas says no proposal received from mediators for Gaza ceasefire

September 28, 2025 at 12:50 pm

Smoke rises from the area targeted by Israeli forces in Gaza City, Gaza on September 27, 2025. [Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises from the area targeted by Israeli forces in Gaza City, Gaza on September 27, 2025. [Khames Alrefi – Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Sunday that it has not received any new Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, stressing its readiness to discuss any proposals, Anadolu reports.

Media reports earlier said that Hamas had received a US proposal to reach a Gaza ceasefire and end the Israeli war in the enclave.

“Hamas confirms that it has not received any new proposals from mediators,” the group said in a statement.

It said the ceasefire negotiations have stalled since the Sept. 9 Israeli airstrike on Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital, Doha. Five Hamas members were killed in the attack.

“Hamas affirms its readiness to study any proposals it receives from mediators with positivity and responsibility, in a manner that preserves the national rights of our people,” the statement said.

On Sept. 25, US President Donald Trump presented a 21-point peace plan to Arab leaders, which calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all Israeli hostages, governance of Gaza without Hamas, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave, according to some media reports.

Arab leaders endorsed large portions but sought additions, including guarantees against West Bank annexation, maintaining Jerusalem’s status quo, increased humanitarian aid, and addressing Israeli settlements, regional diplomats told CNN.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

