Two years of genocide: Why Gaza’s resistance will never surrender

Since the outbreak of the genocidal war on Gaza nearly two years ago, the world has been confronted with an extraordinary reality: a besieged people whose homes are levelled, whose hospitals are bombed and whose families are torn apart, yet who rise from beneath the rubble — sometimes barefoot, often with a little more than rudimentary weapons — to challenge one of the most heavily armed militaries in the world.

This is not simply a war. It is an existential test for humanity. It is living proof that dignity, when deeply rooted in land and belief, can withstand even the mightiest arsenals of destruction.

Scenes that defy logic

There are few images more striking than that of young Palestinians emerging from shattered neighbourhoods to face tanks and armoured vehicles, confronting advanced weaponry with improvised devices or their bare determination. These are not cinematic portrayals; they are daily realities that reveal a deeper equation: when faith in justice becomes boundless energy, technology loses its advantage.

Two years of failure for Israel

After almost two years of systematic attempts to eradicate Gaza, Israel has failed to achieve its declared objectives. The resistance has not been destroyed. Surrender has not been imposed. Instead, every day exposes the fragility of Israel’s military and political assumptions.

Rather than being weakened, the Palestinian resistance has drawn greater strength from each sacrifice. Every martyr, every demolished home, every scarred street has become another reason to fight on. Reports even within Israel point to rising levels of trauma and psychological breakdown among its soldiers. In contrast, Gaza’s fighters are driven by the clarity of their cause and their readiness for self-sacrifice.

A struggle of philosophies

What unfolds in Gaza is not merely an exchange of firepower. It is a clash of two existential philosophies. On one side is a force obsessed with individual survival at any cost. On the other is a people who view their collective survival and dignity as more important than their personal lives.

For them, resistance is not a tactical option but a moral imperative. To surrender would mean not only the loss of territory but the obliteration of their very existence as a people.

As the French thinker Voltaire once observed: “He who fights for something greater than himself cannot be defeated.” His words capture the essence of Gaza’s struggle.

Echoes of history

History has seen great struggles for liberation, yet Gaza adds a new dimension. Algeria endured more than 130 years of French colonial rule before finally achieving independence in 1962. Vietnam, against all odds, exhausted and ultimately defeated the United States, forcing its withdrawal in 1975.

Gaza today stands in the same lineage of heroic struggles, but with a distinction: what the world witnesses in Gaza has never truly been seen before. This is not merely a guerrilla movement or a partisan campaign. It is an entire society — every alley, camp, tunnel and ruined house — transformed into a living, breathing front of resistance.

Here, the words of Palestinian commander Abdul Qader Al-Husseini, spoken in 1948, ring as true as ever: “I cannot fight and call for surrender at the same time. It is either a life of honour or a dignified death.”

Changing the global conversation

The resilience of Gaza has not only shaken Israel on the battlefield. It has also unsettled the global narrative. While Israel justifies its assault in the language of “security” and “self-defence”, Gaza has emerged as a moral epicentre that commands solidarity across the world. From the streets of London and New York to campuses across the US and Europe, Gaza has ignited movements for justice and accountability.

What Gaza offers the world is more than resistance; it is an ethical confrontation with the meaning of human dignity in the 21st century.

Conclusion: Gaza will not bow

The fighters of Gaza are truly a breed of unparalleled honour. Not because they wield superior technology, but because they embody something far rarer: conviction in their cause and a boundless willingness to sacrifice.

Between an army that clings desperately to life and fighters who see sacrifice as a gateway to dignity, it is the spirit — not the weapons — that ultimately prevails.

Gaza will remain unbowed. What it faces is not a temporary war but a genocidal project aimed at erasure. And yet, its people have proven that even in the darkest hour, a community bound by faith and justice can endure.

The world has seldom seen such sustained collective defiance. It may never see its like again. For Gaza’s resistance is not only a story of survival; it is a living testimony that courage and sacrifice can outlast every weapon of oppression.

