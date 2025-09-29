Egypt, Somalia discuss military cooperation, backing African stability

Egyptian Defense Minister Abdul Majeed Saqr and his Somali counterpart, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, discussed ways to strengthen military cooperation and support stability across Africa during a meeting in Cairo on Monday, Anadolu reports.

The ministers explored “ways to enhance military cooperation between the armed forces of both countries and support security and stability efforts within the African continent,” the Egyptian military said in a statement.

Saqr emphasized Egypt’s “deep ties with Somalia” and its commitment to expanding cooperation in various military fields, according to the statement.

The Somali defense minister, for his part, praised Egypt’s “sincere efforts to promote security and peace for all African peoples,” the statement said, noting the two countries share “common views on key regional issues.”

The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported that the ministers discussed strengthening military collaboration and supporting peace and stability efforts in the region.

They also reviewed plans to develop military capabilities and enhance coordination between their armed forces in training, equipment and logistics, aiming to bolster regional security and stability in Somalia and neighboring countries, the agency said.

The Egyptian defense minister reaffirmed his country’s readiness to deepen military cooperation with Somalia. He said Egyptian forces participating in the African Union Support to Somalia Mission (AUSSOM) will deploy to Somalia soon, the broadcaster said.

AUSSOM replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which ended its mandate in 2024. The new mission began operations in January 2025, a month after the UN Security Council approved it for an initial 12-month period to counter the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabab. The group has carried out numerous attacks on Somali government forces and civilians since 2007.

Egypt and Somalia signed a military cooperation protocol in August 2024, agreeing on Cairo’s participation in AUSSOM from 2025 through 2029.

