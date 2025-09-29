Israeli officials reportedly warn of Egyptian military buildup in Sinai

Israeli officials have raised concerns over what they describe as Egypt’s construction of military infrastructure in the Sinai Peninsula, warning it could include offensive capabilities and violate the 1979 peace treaty between the two countries.

According to Maariv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with a list of Egyptian activities in Sinai during their meeting in occupied Jerusalem last week. The treaty, signed with US guarantees, limits Egyptian forces in the peninsula to light weapons in certain areas.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has repeatedly rejected suggestions that his country would enter a war with Israel, insisting that his priority remains the security of Egyptian citizens. He has said humanitarian aid to Gaza must be coordinated with Israel, while ruling out unilateral military action.

Maariv noted that Sisi’s statements position Egypt as a mediator relying on diplomacy rather than direct intervention. Cairo has expressed willingness to help facilitate aid deliveries but not at the expense of its national security or by engaging in military escalation.

Axios reported that Netanyahu asked the Trump administration last week to pressure Egypt to scale back its military presence in Sinai, citing a US official and two Israeli officials.