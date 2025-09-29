Middle East Monitor
Germany urges Israel to avoid targeting Sumud Flotilla aid convoy to Gaza

September 29, 2025 at 5:31 pm

Some boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla are seen anchored off the coast of Crete as the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla is preparing to depart from the coast of the Greek island of Crete on its final leg towards Gaza to break Israel’s blockade in Crete, Greece on September 26, 2025. [Niccolo Celesti - Anadolu Agency]

Some boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla are seen anchored off the coast of Crete as the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla is preparing to depart from the coast of the Greek island of Crete on its final leg towards Gaza to break Israel’s blockade in Crete, Greece on September 26, 2025. [Niccolo Celesti – Anadolu Agency]

Germany on Monday called on Israel to avoid targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is sailing towards Gaza and includes Swedish activist Greta Thunberg among its passengers, Anadolu reports.

“Our goal is to avoid any confrontation at this point, and therefore we call on both sides to adhere to the applicable law…,” deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Josef Hinterseher told journalists in Berlin.

He warned: “There is a risk of violent intervention by the Israeli side to stop this flotilla.”​​​​​​​

The international aid flotilla is less than 399 nautical miles away from the Gaza Strip, and is expected to reach the enclave on Sept. 30, organizers said on Sunday.

“Time moves and flotilla moves with it — every minute takes Global Sumud Flotilla nearer to Gaza and the justice it deserves,” the coalition said in a statement on the US social media company X.

READ: Rights organisation calls for protection for Al-Sumud Flotilla

