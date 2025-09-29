Rights organisation calls for protection for Al-Sumud Flotilla

The Arab Organisation for Human Rights in the UK (AOHR UK) has called on the countries whose nationals are participating in Al-Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza to provide protection for the flotilla in light of escalating by the Israeli occupation in international waters.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the organisation said that from the very first moment that Al-Sumud flotilla set sail, it was subjected to Israeli drone attacks, most notably in Tunisia. The group said this was a clear “attempt by the occupation to terrorise the activists and dissuade them from completing their mission to reach the Gaza Strip, which is suffering from an ongoing blockade and genocide.”

On Sunday night, the occupation intensified its attacks on the flotilla in international waters using drones which fired sound bombs and inflammatory substances causing damage to some of the ships.

The AOHR UK expressed its fear that the occupation would persist in using other means that would lead to the sinking of the ships. It noted that there is nothing to deter the occupation, which is emboldened by the support it receives from the United States to continue its genocide in the Gaza Strip and aggression against Arab capitals.

The rights organisation “deplored the stance of the countries to which the activists belong such as Britain, Australia, New Zealand, France, Ireland, Austria, Finland, Denmark” for failing to deter the occupation government from harming the participants in the flotilla.

The AOHR statement stressed that the continued silence over the occupation crimes which has encouraged it to act with impunity to commit international crimes anywhere in the world, without facing any consequences or accountability.