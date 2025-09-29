Israeli threats to seize Gaza aid flotilla

Israel is reportedly preparing to take control of ships belonging to the the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) which is expected to reach the coast of Gaza within four days, according to the official Israeli channel Kan.

If these threats are carried out, the move would repeat the scenario of the Madleen and Handala ships, which attempted to reach Gaza to break the blockade and deliver humanitarian aid. Both were intercepted last June and July, respectively.

Channel Kan said: “Israel is preparing to confront a maritime flotilla called the Global Sumud Flotilla and take control of it, as it is expected to reach Gaza’s shores within four days, coinciding with the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday (from Wednesday to Thursday).”

The channel added that “around 50 ships have set sail from Greek coasts towards Gaza, in what is seen as the largest attempt so far to break the naval blockade imposed on the strip.”

It also reported that Israel’s naval commando unit, Shayetet 13, had conducted field training in recent days “to take control of the ships at sea”, claiming that the drills aimed at “reducing harm to participants”.

The channel further claimed that “in recent days, Israel contacted the flotilla organisers, offering to transfer humanitarian aid through the port of Ashkelon, Cyprus, or even via the Vatican, but the organisers rejected the proposal, which Tel Aviv considers a deliberate provocation.”