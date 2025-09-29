Hamas: Blair not welcome in Palestine, our people can manage their own affairs

Hamas said on Sunday evening that former British prime minister Tony Blair is “not welcome in the Palestinian context,” and stressed that it has not received any proposal through mediators for a ceasefire.

The statement came by Hossam Badran, a member of the movement’s political bureau, in remarks published on the movement’s Telegram channel.

His comments followed a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, quoting an Arab political source, that the US administration had developed a plan to appoint Blair to lead a temporary administration for the Gaza Strip.

Badran warned that “linking any plan to this unwelcome person (Blair) is a bad omen for the Palestinian people.” He described Blair as a “negative figure who may deserve to stand before international courts for crimes he committed, especially his role in the war on Iraq (2003–2011).”

He further labelled Blair “the brother of the devil,” saying, “He has brought no good to the Palestinian cause, nor to Arabs or Muslims, and his criminal and destructive role has been known for years.”

Badran stressed that managing Palestinian affairs in Gaza or the West Bank is an internal Palestinian matter that must be agreed upon nationally, and that no regional or international party has the right to impose how the Palestinian people govern themselves.