Spain joins “The Hague Group” to end Israel impunity 

September 29, 2025 at 9:22 am

Thousands of people gather outside the San Sebastian Film Festival headquarters during a protest calling for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza and a boycott of Israel after the screening of the film ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab,’ in San Sebastian, Spain, on September 24, 2025. [Javi Julio – Anadolu Agency]

The Spanish government has decided to join the 34-nation coalition known as “The Hague Group,” led by South Africa and Colombia, which aims to impose new economic sanctions on Israel and end its impunity for atrocities committed in the Gaza Strip.

According to Euronews, the decision was announced on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s meetings in New York. Madrid also confirmed its participation in the donor group responsible for financing the Palestinian Authority, alongside countries such as France and the United Kingdom.

The coalition’s program includes a range of measures, such as banning the export of dual-use equipment to Israel, prohibiting the transit of military shipments through member states’ ports, and terminating public contracts with institutions that support the occupation.

The measures also include pushing for Israel’s accountability before the International Court of Justice, and enforcing an oil embargo and further punitive steps if Israel continues to defy the international community.

