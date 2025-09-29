Sudan: 95 displaced people die in Abu Shouk camp from hunger, disease

A Sudanese community committee has announced the death of 95 people, including 73 children, in Abu Shouk camp in El Fasher, due to hunger and disease over the past 40 days.

The emergency room of Abu Shouk camp (a popular committee) said in a statement: “More than 73 children under the age of five and 22 elderly people have died in the last 40 days due to hunger and disease among displaced residents of Abu Shouk camp who had fled to shelters and residential areas in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan.”

The statement added that security and humanitarian conditions in El Fasher were worsening, with basic services absent. It explained that there were no sources of clean water or food, especially for displaced people cut off from communal kitchens that used to provide meals, in addition to the complete lack of health services.

It also warned of “a health disaster due to bodies scattered across the city’s neighbourhoods and streets, where the security situation does not even allow proper burials.”

The committee appealed to international and humanitarian organisations working in human rights to provide a safe corridor to protect civilians and allow them to leave conflict areas.