Extending colonialism and imperialism in Gaza

On Sunday, Haaretz revealed the entirety of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s plan for Gaza. Titled Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA) Institutional Structure, it is immediately clear that there is no Palestinian input and none is invited. As US President Donald Trump announced Blair’s participation in the “Board of Peace” that would oversee a supposedly transitional governance, it is once again clear that the international community has yet to grasp the basics of the right to anti-colonial resistance.

Even after almost two full years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, where Palestinians have been killed for the sole reason of emptying the land of its indigenous population, the international community pretends to see no link between land and people. Gaza is perceived and projected as an international development project, an opportunity for imperialist influence. What have all countries recognising a symbolic and non-existent Palestinian state actually recognised? If the world is truly committed to a Palestinian state, why are world leaders so willing to sign on to the US plan, which will incorporate Blair’s plan for Gaza and which has nothing to do with a Palestinian state?

A read through Blair’s plan shows that the GITA will assume all political responsibilities, and that it will operate under authority as granted by the UN Security Council. The board would include “at least one qualified Palestinian representative” from business or security – far removed from the reality of Palestinians in Gaza. It also places much emphasis on security for GITA’s personnel which on the surface may read as a regular precaution.

However, just like Israel’s colonial enterprise, GITA will also require its own surveillance system to oppress Palestinians if the plan is implemented. Of course, the Security Oversight Commissioner for GITA’s security will be “politically balanced to reflect neutrality, professionalism, and legitimacy.” Colonialism and imperialism are not neutral, so these attributes must be interpreted from the mentioned oppressive narratives to understand what neutrality and legitimacy in particular mean. Palestinians know and have experienced the ramifications of both. Indeed, everything in the GITA plan indicates the need for anti-colonial resistance to continue, because there is no space for Palestinians at all.

The GITA document also states that “Any voluntary departure of residents from Gaza during the transitional period … does not compromise the individual’s right to return or retain property ownership.” With Gaza in ruins, Palestinians prevented from returning to their homes since 1948, what credibility does the GITA plan offer? Palestinians are so below in the hierarchy created by Blair that their rights will remain appropriated by their colonisers. This time, if the plan is implemented, also directly appropriated by the country that gave Palestine to the Zionists, and will now ensure that Palestinians will be severed from Gaza by all illegitimate means possible.

No matter how much jargon the West embellishes its plans for Palestine with, and how many times “in accordance with international law” is reiterated, GITA justifies genocide and extends colonialism in Gaza. By default, all countries approving Trump and Blair’s plans are doing the same.

