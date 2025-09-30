Hamas official: Resistance weapons are linked to establishing Palestinian state

A senior official in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Taher al-Nounou, said on Monday evening “We were not part of the negotiations on the current American plan.”

In a press statement, Al-Nounou said that “the release of the Israeli prisoners is linked to ending the war and the withdrawal of the occupation from Gaza,” stressing that “the weapons of the resistance are tied to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

He continued: “We are serious about releasing the prisoners as part of an agreement that ends the war on Gaza and guarantees the withdrawal of the occupation,” adding, “We are ready for a truce that could last for years, and we accepted Egypt’s proposal to form an independent administration for the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Nounou also said that “the movement will study the American plan in a way that safeguards Palestinian rights and interests.”

Earlier, the White House revealed details of President Donald Trump’s plan for ending the war on Gaza, which has sparked wide debate over US support for the Israeli occupation and what critics describe as double standards in dealing with the Palestinian issue.

