Palestine: PIJ leader rejects Trump’s plan, warns it will ignite the region

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziad Nakhaleh, said that the announcement made during the joint press conference between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “an American–Israeli agreement that fully reflects Israel’s position and a recipe for continued aggression against the Palestinian people.”

Nakhaleh added that “Israel is trying, through the United States, to impose what it could not achieve by war,” stressing that “the American–Israeli announcement is a recipe for igniting the region.”

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to the peace proposal and to ending the war in Gaza, which he described as the beginning of the end of the conflict in the Strip.

During the joint press conference at the White House, Trump said, “This is a very important day, potentially one of the greatest days in the history of civilisation. We are talking about eternal peace in the entire Middle East, not just ending the war in Gaza.”

Trump also thanked Arab and Islamic leaders, as well as European allies, for responding positively to what he called the principles of peace in the Middle East. Under the plan, Arab and Islamic countries would be committed to disarming Gaza.

