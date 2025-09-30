Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Italian frigate to quit Gaza-bound flotilla’s escort ‘soon,’ ahead of ‘critical zone’

September 30, 2025 at 8:16 pm

A view from Global Sumud Flotilla, which is an international initiative aimed at reaching the Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, at sea on September 30, 2025. [Ognjen Markovic - Anadolu Agency]

A view from Global Sumud Flotilla, which is an international initiative aimed at reaching the Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, at sea on September 30, 2025. [Ognjen Markovic – Anadolu Agency]

An Italian naval frigate shadowing the Gaza-bound Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla will soon leave the mission as it nears 150 nautical miles from Gaza, the flotilla’s organizers said Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

“The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed us that the naval frigate shadowing our flotilla will soon issue a radio call, offering participants the ‘opportunity’ to abandon ship and return to shore before reaching the so-called ‘critical zone’,” the group said in a statement.

The organizers accused Rome of “sabotage,” claiming the decision was meant to “demoralize and fracture a peaceful humanitarian mission that governments have failed to take on themselves.”

They described Italy’s stance as “cowardice dressed up as diplomacy,” arguing that if Rome truly sought to protect lives, it would use its naval fleet to ensure the safe passage of volunteers to Gaza rather than act as “Israel’s enabler.”

“Every single participant on board came with full knowledge of the risks,” the statement added. “We are here because it is far more dangerous to remain silent in the face of genocide, starvation, and collective punishment than it is to sail carrying humanitarian aid.”

They vowed the mission would continue regardless of Italy’s withdrawal. “The flotilla sails onward. The Italian navy will not derail this mission,” the group said.

Italy’s General Staff announced earlier Tuesday that the frigate Alpino will issue a “final call” to activists once the flotilla reaches the 150-nautical-mile limit off Gaza, expected early Wednesday. The frigate “will not cross this boundary, ensuring that the safety of those on board is not endangered,” the statement said. It added that the ship is prepared to receive individuals who voluntarily decide to disembark, in line with security procedures and international regulations.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto urged activists to consider a possible ceasefire initiative under US mediation and to explore alternative ways of delivering aid, while Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reiterated that Italy’s navy would not escort the flotilla if it tries to break Israel’s blockade.

READ: Gaza flotilla activists stick to nonviolence as Israel readies interception

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending