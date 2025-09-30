Norwegian football chief calls for Israel’s suspension from international competitions

Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Federation, has called for Israel to be excluded from international football events, ahead of a vote expected this week by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on whether Tel Aviv can continue in European competitions, according to Reuters.

Speaking on the Norwegian podcast Pop & Politics on Monday, Klaveness said: “I work on the issue from a principled standpoint, but we will not boycott on our own. A boycott would only result in Israel going to the World Cup instead of us.”

She continued: “In general, we are now working for Israel to be sanctioned. We believe that they should be, and this is about upholding the rules.”

Klaveness said Israel should be treated the same way as Russia, which is already banned from international competitions. She noted that, as football association president, she can still share her personal view on the issue.

Norway is scheduled to play against Israel on 11 October in the World Cup qualifiers. Victory in that match would give the Norwegian team automatic qualification for next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

READ: Uber faces boycott over partnership with Israeli drone firm