Sudan warns of rising Nile River water levels, urges flood precautions

Sudan said Tuesday that water levels along the Nile River banks are rising, warning citizens of potential flooding, Anadolu reports.

An Irrigation Ministry statement said that monitoring stations have recorded flood-level water at Wad Al-Ais, Madani, Khartoum, Shendi, Atbara, Berber, and Jebel Awlia.

It warned that waters have reached flood levels in the states of Sennar, Al Jazirah, and Khartoum and along the White Nile.

In the past two days, several regions in Sudan have experienced floods due to rising water levels of the Nile and its tributaries, the White Nile, which flows from Lake Victoria, and the Blue Nile, which originates from the Ethiopian highlands.

More than 125,000 people have been affected by rains and flooding in Sudan since June 30, according to government statistics.

Sudan typically experiences heavy rains during the rainy season, from June through October, which often triggers widespread annual flooding.

The warning comes as Sudan has been ravaged by war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), killing thousands and displacing millions since April 2023.