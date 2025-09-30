Trump says Hamas has ‘3-4 days’ to respond to his Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is giving Hamas three to four days to respond to his 20-point Gaza peace plan, warning of dire consequences if the group rejects it, Anadolu reports.

“We’re going to do about three or four days. We’ll see how it is,” Trump told reporters when asked about the timeline for a response from the Palestinian resistance group.

He said all Arab and Muslim countries, along with Israel, have signed up for the proposal. “We’re just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not — and if it’s not, it’s going to be a very sad end,” he said.

Trump on Monday unveiled the 20-point plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza during a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The plan calls for the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, the complete disarmament of Hamas, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the enclave.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave all but uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

