Another Israeli ship approaches Gaza-bound aid flotilla, 2nd in less than 24 hours, say organizers

Organizers of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Wednesday that another Israeli naval vessel had approached the convoy, the second such attempt at intimidation in less than 24 hours, Anadolu reports.

The International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza said in a post on US social media company X that an Israeli ship moved close to the Alma, the flotilla’s flagship.

“An Israeli ship approached Alma – the lead ship of the Sumud Flotilla,” the statement said. “It came close before it went away.”

The latest incident came hours after organizers said Israeli naval forces carried out an “intimidatory operation” against the flotilla, circling the Alma and another vessel, the Sirius, disabling communications, and forcing evasive maneuvers to avoid collision.

The Israeli attempts came as the aid flotilla reached 100 nautical miles (185 kilometers) from Gaza.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said that the vessels are still sailing “despite having been approached twice by unidentified vessels – believed to be Israeli navy.”

READ: Sumud Flotilla accuses Italy of sabotaging Gaza aid mission instead of protecting it

On Sunday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Israel was preparing to seize the ships, echoing previous operations against the aid vessels Madleen and Handala, which Israel intercepted this June and July.

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail several days ago in a bid to break the Israeli blockade.

This marks the first time in years that dozens of ships have sailed together toward Gaza, home to about 2.4 million Palestinians and under Israeli blockade for roughly 18 years.

Israel tightened the siege further this March by closing all border crossings and blocking food, medicine, and aid, pushing Gaza into famine despite aid trucks piling up at its borders.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave all but uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of disease.

READ: UN urges protection of Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza