Sumud Flotilla accuses Italy of sabotaging Gaza aid mission instead of protecting it

The organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said on Tuesday evening that the Italian foreign ministry had informed them that “the frigate escorting the fleet will ask the participants to turn back.”

In a statement received by Quds Press, the organisers said: “What Italy is doing is not protection but sabotage, and an attempt to undermine the mission, as it acts as a tool in the hands of Israel instead of safeguarding the volunteers.”

Participants stressed that they were “fully aware of the risks and will not retreat from breaking the blockade.”

Italy’s Ministry of Defence announced that the frigate it sent to accompany the Global Sumud Flotilla—which aims to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip—will withdraw once the fleet reaches 150 nautical miles (278 kilometres) from the shore.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged the Gaza aid flotilla to stop, adding that, “Any other choice risks becoming a pretext for preventing peace, fuelling conflict and therefore affecting above all the people of Gaza.”

The flotilla includes more than 50 boats and hundreds of activists from around 45 countries, among them 54 French nationals, 15 Belgians, in addition to doctors and prominent figures.