Germany says it is ready to help implement Trump’s Gaza plan

Germany’s Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, has confirmed that his government is prepared to support the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

Speaking to the Funke media group on Tuesday, Wadephul said: “The German government is ready to provide concrete support for the implementation of the plans,” noting that Germany can do a lot to help solve operational issues.

He added: “The German government had already pledged to contribute to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which could be an incentive to reach agreement on the peace plan,” noting that the Foreign Ministry will do this together with the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The German minister expressed what he described as “cautious optimism” about recent developments, saying that the American plan for Gaza gives hope for ending the fighting, easing the suffering, and securing the release of hostages.

At the same time, Wadephul stressed that he did not expect Trump’s proposals to be implemented immediately.

“There are many pressing questions of how: How will the Gaza Strip be administered in future? How will security be ensured? How will humanitarian supplies be restored? How will reconstruction be organized?” said Wadephul. “This will remain an arduous process.”

Trump announced his plan on Monday, calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas, the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and the establishment of a new interim authority in the territory with international participation.