Trump’s Gaza Plan: A High-Tech Experiment in Global Serfdom | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this episode, we dive into Donald Trump’s so-called Gaza “Peace Plan,” a proposal that, beneath the surface, looks less like a path to peace and more like a high-tech experiment in subjugation. Gaza has long been treated as a testing ground, from weapons that are later marketed as “battle-tested” to political experiments imposed from the outside. Now, with Trump’s plan and the Jared Kushner-Tony Blair blueprint, the stage is being set for something even more far-reaching: a model of technological domination that could extend well beyond Palestine.

We trace the history of peace plans imposed on Palestinians, showing how they’ve consistently denied justice, demanded impossible concessions, and then blamed Palestinians for rejecting them. Today’s plan is no different, but it comes at a moment when Israel’s global standing has collapsed, its genocide in Gaza has turned it into a pariah, and Washington is scrambling to provide an off-ramp. Far from offering freedom, the plan masks economic fantasies, colonial governance, and a vision of Gaza not as a society to rebuild but as beachfront real estate to redevelop.

