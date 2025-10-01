US website: Israeli contract to influence artificial intelligence in Israel’s favour

The US website Responsible Statecraft reported on Tuesday that the Israeli government has signed a $6 million contract with the American company Clock Tower X to produce media content aimed at influencing artificial intelligence models, such as ChatGPT, to promote narratives more favourable to Israel.

“Israel wants to train ChatGPT to be more pro-Israel,” the website titled its article.

According to the site, which is run by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, at least 80 per cent of the content will target Generation Z audiences through platforms including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, podcasts, and other digital media. The campaign is expected to generate at least 50 million monthly views.

The report added that Clock Tower X will rely on the AI platform MarketBrew AI, which specialises in search engine optimisation, to improve the ranking and visibility of pro-Israel narratives in search results on search engines like Google and Bing.

