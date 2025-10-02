Al-Hadidiya village: A Palestinian story of resilience in the face of marginalisation and forced displacement

Nestled deep in the northern Jordan Valley, where time appears to stand still and life unfolds at a slower rhythm, the Palestinian hamlet of Al-Hadidiya stands as a stark symbol of enduring Palestinian suffering. In this neglected corner of the occupied West Bank, about 110 residents cling to their land as a drowning person clings to a lifeline.

There is no running water, no paved roads, no nearby schools, and no medical facilities. Only unwavering determination and a deep-rooted connection to the land allow this small community to confront the machinery of systematic marginalisation and forced displacement that has persisted for decades.

Drawing on the testimony of Hajj Abdul Rahim Bsharat “Abu Saqr”, one of Al-Hadidiya’s most prominent figures of resilience, this report offers a detailed account of a community struggling for survival. It sheds light on daily life, where every moment becomes a battle for dignity and the basic right to exist.

Life on the edge of survival

In his testimony to the Al-Baidar Organisation for the Defence of Bedouin Rights and Targeted Villages, Abu Saqr described Al-Hadidiya as “a living model of the suffering of Palestinians in the northern Jordan Valley,” where life “is not measured by days but by patience and perseverance.”

Residents face severe deprivation of basic necessities. Water is brought in by costly external tankers, and electricity is scarce—barely enough to power a single lightbulb. Yet, as Abu Saqr insisted, “Resilience is not a choice but a duty… Remaining on this land is the true meaning of life.”

Daily struggles: Patience against hardship

Life begins before dawn in Al-Hadidiya. Shepherds rise early to take their livestock across rugged, rock-strewn terrain. In winter, these paths turn into muddy swamps, making every step a test of endurance.

But nature is not the only challenge. Settler violence poses constant threats, blocking roads, attacking livestock, approaching tents, and terrorising women and children.

“We fear for our livestock just as we fear for our children… but we must keep going, for the land is ours. It is our heritage and identity, and we cannot abandon it regardless of the risks,” Abu Saqr affirmed.

Children also bear the weight of this struggle. They walk 33 kilometers daily to attend school in Tubas, a journey that drains their energy even before classes begin. Despite this, many excel academically and rank among the top students.

“Despite all the hardships, our children are among the best. This proves that patience and perseverance are the path to survival,” said Abu Saqr. Education, he argues, is not just a right but “a means of preserving identity and land, a daily test of patience, and an opportunity to build a generation capable of facing the future.”

READ: Palestine: PIJ leader rejects Trump’s plan, warns it will ignite the region

Women: The backbone of survival

In the near-total absence of basic services and institutional support, women bear the heaviest burden of sustaining life in Al-Hadidiya. They walk long distances over rough terrain to fetch water under the scorching summer sun or the freezing winter cold. They care for livestock and ensure the continuous production of milk and meat.

“Women here never know rest… but they are the reason we endure,” Abu Saqr stated.

Beyond their practical roles, women are the emotional anchor of their families, planting hope and giving everyone the strength to persist. “A mother’s smile and her encouragement of her children are a force greater than anything else,” he added.

Infrastructure deficit: A community cut off from the world

The path leading to Al-Hadidiya is more than a poorly maintained road—it is, in Abu Saqr’s words, a “daily journey of torment.” The unpaved, rock-filled track turns into thick mud in winter, immobilising vehicles for hours and making access to schools, hospitals, and markets nearly impossible.

This isolation undermines not just daily life but also economic survival, making it difficult for residents to sell agricultural products or buy essential goods at reasonable prices.

Healthcare challenges exacerbate the suffering. The absence of local clinics, ambulances, and medical equipment means that even minor illnesses or injuries can become life-threatening. “The road itself can be the cause of death before you reach the hospital,” Abu Saqr lamented. Patients must travel 33 kilometers over rough terrain to reach Tubas Hospital, and for children and the elderly, the journey is often too long to save their lives.

A battle in every detail

In Al-Hadidiya, no detail is ordinary. From opening a water tank to switching on a dim light bulb, every action represents a struggle.

Farming small plots of land involves more than planting seeds; it requires monitoring soil conditions, fighting drought, protecting crops from pests and weeds, and sometimes fending off wild animals. Even cooking demands meticulous planning to avoid wasting scarce resources.

“Even the smallest details of our daily lives carry challenges unseen by the world… Every step we take is for survival,” Abu Saqr explained.

Legal and human rights recommendations

The Al-Baudar Organisation stresses that the situation in Al-Hadidiya reflects systematic violations of residents’s rights and requires urgent legal action. It calls for using international protection mechanisms by submitting documented complaints to the UN on forced displacement and marginalization. The northern Jordan Valley should be recognized as occupied territory under the Fourth Geneva Convention, obliging the occupying power to provide essential services and protection. The organisation urges diplomatic pressure to build infrastructure, legal assistance to help residents defend their land and document violations, and stronger roles for human rights groups in monitoring, reporting, and advocating for accountability.

Conclusion

Al-Hadidiya is far more than a small cluster of homes in the northern Jordan Valley. It is a mirror reflecting the essence of the Palestinian struggle—a battle for existence, identity, and dignity.

Here, 110 Palestinians face relentless oppression and marginalisation day after day, clinging to the land passed down through generations. Women create life from nothing, children walk kilometers for education, and men face both nature and settlers to protect what remains of their lives.

“Resilience is not a choice but a duty,” Abu Saqr declared, sending a clear message to the world: this land is not measured by its size but by the value of those who live on it and refuse to let go. Al-Hadidiya stands as living proof of the power of human will to withstand the harshest conditions and of the enduring truth that rights do not die as long as there are those who defend them.

OPINION: A global army to liberate Palestine: An investigative reading of Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s speech

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.