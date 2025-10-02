Four Israeli soldiers jailed after refusing Gaza “dangerous” mission

Four soldiers from the Israeli army’s Nahal Brigade have been sentenced to ten days in prison after refusing to carry out what they described as a “dangerous mission” in Gaza City, Israeli Channel 10 reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, the soldiers were ordered to escort civilian workers tasked with removing engineering equipment through an unsecured route in broad daylight, using an unarmoured vehicle. The soldiers requested to conduct the mission at night, as they had done in previous operations, but their request was denied.

One of the soldiers told the channel: “We were asked to pass through a dangerous road surrounded by buildings that had not yet been destroyed. This is a mission that is usually carried out either in a tank, an armoured vehicle, or at night. During the day, such missions are exposed targets for sniper fire or RPGs.”

He added that while they would have accepted a combat or rescue mission, they felt the assigned task showed “disregard for our lives.”

Family members expressed concern over the punishment. The mother of one soldier said: “Our sons fought in Gaza and lost comrades to sniper fire. What happened broke them psychologically after they were labelled as refuseniks and sent to prison.”

In response, the soldiers’ battalion commander said the refusal to follow orders “is a red line” that threatens unit cohesion and discipline.

The Israeli army stated that the mission was “necessary and part of systematic risk management in combat,” adding that refusing orders “is dangerous and will not be accepted under any circumstances.”

