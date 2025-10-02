Hamas denies links to suspects arrested in Germany over alleged plot against Israeli targets

Hamas on Wednesday denied having any connection to suspects arrested in Germany on charges of trying to buy weapons to carry out potential attacks on Israeli or Jewish targets.

In a statement, the movement said: “The claims that the detainees are linked to Hamas are baseless, and aim to damage the reputation of the movement and distort the German people’s sympathy with our Palestinian cause.”

The statement added that “Hamas confirms its policy has always been, and remains, to restrict its struggle against the Zionist occupation to Palestine only.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Germany’s federal prosecutor announced the arrest of three suspects in Berlin accused of belonging to Hamas. They are alleged to have attempted to obtain firearms and ammunition to prepare possible attacks on Israeli or Jewish targets inside the country.

