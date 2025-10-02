Pakistan FM says Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan differs from Arab-Islamic draft

Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said Wednesday the plan announced by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza does not reflect the proposals submitted by Arab and Islamic states.

“What Trump announced is not our document that we sent to them, and there are some key areas that we want to include,” Dar told reporters. He stressed that Pakistan, along with seven other countries, had already issued a joint statement regarding the plan and remained committed to that version.

Dar said the immediate priorities of the original plan were to secure a ceasefire, halt bloodshed, enable the delivery of humanitarian aid, and stop forced displacement in Gaza.

Sources familiar with the U.S. initiative told Axios, as reported by Safa News Agency, that Trump’s 20-point proposal differed significantly from the draft approved by Arab and Islamic leaders. According to the report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed for the changes.

The sources said Netanyahu met on Sunday with White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with close aide Ron Dermer, in a six-hour session. According to the sources, Netanyahu altered key provisions of the plan, including the terms and timetable for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

