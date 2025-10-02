Palestinian resistance group claims Arab, Islamic backing for Trump’s Gaza plan preceded Netanyahu’s changes

The Islamic Jihad movement said that Arab and Islamic acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza took place before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduced his amendments.

Deputy Secretary-General of the movement, Dr Mohamed al-Hindi, said in televised remarks on Thursday that the withdrawal of Israeli forces must be scheduled and clearly linked to the release of prisoners.

He stressed that the movement wants firm guarantees to end the war in Gaza, pointing out that Arab and Islamic approval of Trump’s plan was based on the original version, before Netanyahu’s later changes.

Trump announced his plan on Monday, describing it as a comprehensive solution for the Palestinian issue, not limited to Gaza. The White House published details of the plan, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and a phased Israeli withdrawal in exchange for the release of all hostages, followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners.

READ: Hamas official: Resistance weapons are linked to establishing Palestinian state

The proposal also includes large-scale reconstruction of infrastructure and hospitals with international support, the formation of a non-political transitional technocratic government under the supervision of an international “peace council” led by Trump and other leaders, and the deployment of an international stabilisation force to oversee security and disarmament of factions.

According to the plan, Hamas members willing to disarm or leave Gaza would be granted amnesty, but Hamas and other factions would be excluded from governance.

The plan also outlines economic reconstruction to turn Gaza into a secure and prosperous area, potentially paving the way for a future path towards Palestinian self-determination.

Earlier, a leader of Islamic Jihad, Ismail al-Sandawi said Trump’s initiative aimed to “divide Arab and Islamic ranks and place the blame on Hamas for continuing the war.” He argued the plan could be a desperate attempt to rescue Israel from its military and political deadlock in Gaza after the failure of Israeli operations, including Gideon 2.

Al-Sandawi also warned that Trump’s proposals were vague and unclear, and could open the way for further Israeli massacres in Gaza.

READ: Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan & Qatar angered by Netanyahu’s changes to Trump’s Gaza plan