Sudan army claims killing of Ukrainian mercenaries fighting with rebels in Darfur

Sudan’s army said Wednesday that it killed several foreign fighters, including Ukrainian mercenaries, during clashes with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Darfur region.

In a statement, the army’s 6th Infantry Division announced it had carried out a “special operation” in Al-Karama Square, El Fasher, which it said inflicted “heavy losses” on RSF units. Military sources told Russia’s Novosti news agency that among those killed were “foreign fighters, including Colombians and Ukrainians,” who were allegedly supporting the RSF.

The statement said the mercenaries had infiltrated parts of the city and taken positions in tall buildings used by the armed forces. According to the army, some of the fighters were drone engineers, while others acted as snipers.

The military further said that RSF units attempted to cover the withdrawal of the foreign fighters’ bodies with intensified artillery shelling but failed to retrieve them.

READ: Sudan warns of rising Nile River water levels, urges flood precautions