Turkish president marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem’s conquest

October 2, 2025 at 8:34 pm

Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech as he attends his party's Extended Meeting of Provincial Heads at the AK Party Headquarters in Ankara, Turkiye on October 02, 2025. [TUR Presidency / Mustafa Kamaci - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday marked the 838th anniversary of the conquest of Jerusalem, Anadolu reports.

“On the 838th anniversary of the Conquest of Jerusalem, I commemorate with mercy Salahuddin al-Ayyub, the second conqueror of this holy city, and his heroic soldiers,” Erdogan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan also expressed resolve to “fight with determination” for Jerusalem, which he said was “a legacy entrusted to us” by the Prophet Muhammad and the prophets who preceded him.

Jerusalem, encompassing the first qibla of Muslims, Masjid al-Aqsa, was reconquered by Ayyubi in 1187.

Duty to secure Gaza peace falls first on Islamic world, then global community: Turkish president

