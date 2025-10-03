IOM reports displacement of 100 families after Nile floods South of Khartoum

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Thursday that about 100 families were displaced after floods swept through the Jebel Awliya locality, 40 kilometres south of Khartoum.

According to an IOM statement, heavy flooding struck the Shaqilab and Taiba areas on Wednesday, submerging around 100 houses, partially damaging 40 more, and destroying 10. Displaced families have since sought shelter with relatives and neighbours in nearby communities.

The floods followed two days of rising Nile waters, fuelled by the White Nile from Lake Victoria and the Blue Nile from the Ethiopian Highlands. Sudan’s rainy season, which typically lasts from June to October, often brings destructive floods across the country.

The latest inundation comes amid renewed debate over the possible impact of Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) on downstream flooding.