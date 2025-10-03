Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israel drops tear gas bombs on school shelter in Western Gaza; dozens suffocate

October 3, 2025 at 1:21 pm

Palestinians those who have taken refuge in a UNRWA school, which was heavily damaged in previous attacks, continue to live under harsh circumstances deprived of basic needs such as shelter, food, and clean water in Gaza Strip on October 01, 2025. [Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians those who have taken refuge in a UNRWA school, which was heavily damaged in previous attacks, continue to live under harsh circumstances deprived of basic needs such as shelter, food, and clean water in Gaza Strip on October 01, 2025. [Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea – Anadolu Agency]

Dozens of Palestinians, including women and children, suffered suffocation injuries on Thursday after Israeli drones dropped tear gas and smoke bombs on a school sheltering internally displaced persons (IDPs) west of Gaza City, according to local sources.

The school had been serving as a refuge for families forced from their homes amid the ongoing genocide. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as thick smoke filled classrooms, with children screaming and families crying for help. Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke rising from the building, as residents struggled to breathe.

Press sources said several young men managed to remove one of the canisters and hurl it outside the school, while tension and fear spread among the displaced.

Since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza in October 2023, drones have increasingly shifted from surveillance tools to direct attack platforms, often used to drop small bombs or gas canisters on civilian gatherings and facilities.

The latest incident comes amid a wider escalation of Israeli strikes on displacement centers across Gaza City. Humanitarian groups warn that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are enduring catastrophic conditions as Israeli forces continue with systematic efforts to depopulate the city ahead of its occupation.

READ: Israel minister labels Sumud flotilla activists as terrorists

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending