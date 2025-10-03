Israeli cycling team withdraws from races in Italy over protest fears

The Israeli cycling team, Israel-Premier Tech, announced on Thursday that it will withdraw from three races in Italy next week, citing fears of protests against its participation following Tel Aviv’s attack on the Sumud Aid Flotilla heading to Gaza.

On Wednesday evening, the Israeli navy carried out a raid lasting several hours on the flotilla while it was in international waters. The navy diverted dozens of vessels to Ashdod port in southern Israel and detained hundreds of activists on board.

The Hebrew-language newspaper Haaretz reported that the team decided to withdraw after security assessments, saying the move was made “to protect the safety of its riders”. The team gave no further details.

The withdrawal affects the Coppa Bernocchi in Legnano on Monday, 6 October, the Tre Valli Varesine in Varese on Tuesday, 7 October, and the Gran Piemonte in the Piedmont region on Thursday, 9 October.

Last week, the team was also excluded from the Giro dell’Emilia in Bologna for the same reason. At the time, the city’s sports official said that allowing a team linked to the Israeli government to participate would be “hypocritical in light of what is happening in Gaza.”