Spain’s Athletic Club to show solidarity with Palestine before La Liga match against RCD Mallorca

Athletic Club will show solidarity with Palestine ahead of their La Liga match against RCD Mallorca on Saturday evening, the Spanish football club announced on Friday, Anadolu reports.

“Honey Thaljieh, Athletic Club 125th anniversary ambassador, a group of Palestinian refugees in the Basque Country, and representatives from UNRWA will receive a show of support at San Mames before Athletic Club vs RCD Mallorca kicks odd,” the club said in a statement.

According to the statement, on September 21, the Athletic Club Foundation launched a project in collaboration with UNRWA Euskadi, which began in October and aims to support Palestinian refugee children in Syria. This initiative will provide physical education classes to nearly 8,000 vulnerable children in 16 UNRWA-managed schools.

UNRWA Euskadi is the regional branch of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East for the Basque Country, a Spanish autonomous community.

To underscore the Foundation’s commitment to the Palestinian refugee community, Athletic Club has organized a small recognition ceremony that will take place before Athletic Club vs RCD Mallorca at San Mames.

During the ceremony, the stadium’s video scoreboards will display the message: “Athletic Palestinaren alde. Stop genozidioa’ (Athletic stands with Palestine. Stop the genocide).”

