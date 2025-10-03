Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Spain’s Athletic Club to show solidarity with Palestine before La Liga match against RCD Mallorca

October 3, 2025 at 6:22 pm

Fans of Athletic Club march to the stadium as they wave Palestinian flags ahead of UEFA Champions League football match between Borussia Dortmund and Athletic Club at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany on October 1, 2025. [Hesham Elsherif - Anadolu Agency]

Fans of Athletic Club march to the stadium as they wave Palestinian flags ahead of UEFA Champions League football match between Borussia Dortmund and Athletic Club at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany on October 1, 2025. [Hesham Elsherif – Anadolu Agency]

Athletic Club will show solidarity with Palestine ahead of their La Liga match against RCD Mallorca on Saturday evening, the Spanish football club announced on Friday, Anadolu reports.

“Honey Thaljieh, Athletic Club 125th anniversary ambassador, a group of Palestinian refugees in the Basque Country, and representatives from UNRWA will receive a show of support at San Mames before Athletic Club vs RCD Mallorca kicks odd,” the club said in a statement.

According to the statement, on September 21, the Athletic Club Foundation launched a project in collaboration with UNRWA Euskadi, which began in October and aims to support Palestinian refugee children in Syria. This initiative will provide physical education classes to nearly 8,000 vulnerable children in 16 UNRWA-managed schools.

UNRWA Euskadi is the regional branch of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East for the Basque Country, a Spanish autonomous community.

To underscore the Foundation’s commitment to the Palestinian refugee community, Athletic Club has organized a small recognition ceremony that will take place before Athletic Club vs RCD Mallorca at San Mames.

During the ceremony, the stadium’s video scoreboards will display the message: “Athletic Palestinaren alde. Stop genozidioa’ (Athletic stands with Palestine. Stop the genocide).”

READ: Spain to investigate firms promoting Israeli settlement products

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending